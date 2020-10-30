Management of Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club has officially unveiled tactician Mark Twinamatisko on a three year deal.

The CAF “B” licence holder was publicly shown to the media during a ceremony which took place at Lotis Towers in Nakasero, Kampala on Friday, 30 October 2020 presided over by the club president Spencer Sabiiti, among others.

At the same event, the club management officially revealed their five year strategic plan that spells from 2021 to 2016.

Twinamatisko had weeks earlier agreed personal terms with management of the Kabale based club, hitherto tagged as “The Gorillas”.

Still fresh in the minds of many people, Twinamatisko guided Kitara Football Club to the Uganda Premier League, after overcoming Kiboga Young 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru a fortnight ago.

Twinamatisko’s employment contract ended at Kitara and was not renewed .

To that effect, the Hoima based club is seeking for a new coach with hundreds of applicants showing interest in Uganda and beyond.

Twinamatisko fills the void left by Villai Bianomugisha who has since left for West Nile based club, Onduparaka.

A teacher by profession, Twinamatisko also coached several clubs as Free Stars FC in Mukono where he is also a co-director, The Saints, Busoga United (previously Kirinya-Jinja SS), Masindi based Doves and lately Kitara.

The players who stay outside Kampala are expected to travel to Kabale ahead of the planned pre-season training schedule that kicks off on Monday, 2nd November 2020.

Meanwhile, the club also unveiled a new coaster, the main means of transport for the team ahead of the grueling season.