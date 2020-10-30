Uganda Golf Open Championship 2020:

26th November – 6th December

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has released the detailed schedule for the 2020 Uganda Open Golf Championship.

The official will tee-off will be Thursday, 26th November and will run through to Saturday, 6th December 2020.

Par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in the heart of Kampala city will host the annual event.

Last year, this championship was hosted at Lweza based Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The ladies tee off first on 26th through to 28th November with their official practice round on 25th November.

The 79th Amateur event tees off on 1st to 4th December with the Amateur Subsidiary running on 5th and 6th December.

The professionals whose total kitty is Shs 100M tee-off on 3rd to the 6th December 2020.

The winner in this catergory will take 22.5% of the pro Kitty and the remainder of the 29 pro golfers shall share 77.5% of the money.

John Katto will be the tournament director, assisted by Anthony Agaba.

John Katto, 2020 Uganda Open tournament director

The tournament was earlier scheduled to tee off in August and September 2020 but could not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic since at that time Government had not yet granted sports the green light to operate.

This year’s will be held in full adherence and observance to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as regular hand-washing, sanitizing, social distancing and full time wearing of masks.

Reigning Champions:

Last year, Martha Babirye won the ladies championship, Kenyan Daniel Nduva won the men amateurs and Zambia professional ace Madalitso Muthiya won the paid ranks category.

Martha Babirye won the 2019 Ladies open

Daniel Nduva kisses the trophy won in 2019 at Serena