The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed new dates for the 2020 Caf Champions League finals and the second leg for Zamalek against Raja Casablanca.

The second leg of the second semi-final was earlier scheduled to take place on November 1st but has now been pushed to November 4th according to the statement released on the Caf website.

“The CAF Organizing Committee for Interclub Competitions and Clubs Licensing announces that the remaining matches of this season’s Total CAF Champions League are rescheduled as follows…,” read part of the statement.

“Semi-final match: Zamalek SC vs. Raja CA on the 4th of November 2020 at 19:00 GMT in Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.”

#TotalCAFCL semi-final & final dates announced.



Here are when the matches will be played pic.twitter.com/7dIj1e7Zj7 — #TotalCAFCL (@CAF_Online) October 30, 2020

The final match which will feature Al Ahly and the winner of the second semi-finals will be on November 27th in Borg Al Arab Stadium, Alexandria.

“Final match: Winner of Zamalek – Raja vs. Al Ahly SC on the 27th of November 2020 at 19:00 GMT in Borg Al Arab Stadium of Alexandria, Egypt.”

The postponement was made following the request of the host Member Association’s authorities and in compliance with the international protocol for COVID-19.