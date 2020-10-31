FUFA Regional Play-offs:

Saturday, 31 October 2020: Northern Gateway (Northern Region) Vs Calvary (West Nile)

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 pm)

The fourth and final FUFA Big League slot is up for grabs when Northern region’s Northern Gateway faces Yumbe based Calvary from the West Nile region.

This contest will be played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday, 31 October 2020 following an Executive Committee ruling on Friday when the players of their respective opponents were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Northern Gateway had been scheduled to face Young Elephants in a semi-final duel and Calvary was due to take on Hot Springs.

But since Young Elephants and Calvary each recorded 8 positive cases of COVID-19, the semi-final matches were called off and only a final will be played between Northern Gateway and Calvary.

Both Northern Gateway and Calvary had a feel of the astro turf at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Friday evening in their respective final training sessions.

Talking points:

Northern Gateway is coached by former Uganda Cranes international Daniel Ogwal Engwedo who also previously played at URA,Mbale Heroes, Akol, Black Angels, Boroboro, Lira United and Northern Gateway itself.

He is expected to assemble players as Dickens Omara, Gerald Bua, Emmanuel Ogwang, Solomon Atai, David “Atok” Kilama, Patrick Bwonyo, Amos Walter Otema, Denis Akera, Leonard Odong, Allan Joshua Abila, Goddy Ayo, Solomon Eya, Boniface Okello as well as goalkeepers Allan Otim and Emmanuel Okot.

These players reported to the Njeru camp and held a successful last training on Friday evening.

Team Calvary hails from Yumbe district in West Nile. They have players as Kassim Talib, Swadiick Akasa Andama, Jamil Asega, Jamal Tabuga, Junior Andama, Eric Uyiwoth, Emmanuel Adriko, Muhammad Nadhir, Bashir Alinda, Christopher Agotre, Milton Afema, Brian Okumu, Abel Ayiko, Rahman Feni, Ramandan Ahmed, Savior Anzuvuku and Abdulrahman Andima.

Their three officials on the 20 man squad are; Borin Olima Ahmed, Moses Edemo Jarul and Paul Chandia.

Like Northern Gateway, Calvary also trained at the Njeru turf on Friday evening in preparation for the mid-day kick off duel that will be handled by FIFA Referees Alex Muhabi (center referee), Lydia Nantabo (first assistant), Isa Masembe (second assistant), Mashood Ssali (fourth official) and Mark Ssonko (referees’ assessor).

The winner between Northern Gateway and Calvary will join the three other already promoted clubs to the FUFA Big League as Luwero United (Buganda), Gaddafi (Eastern) and Terrazo & Tiles (Western).