Terrazo and Tiles Football Club goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde was once again the hero as the Mbarara based outfit won a second penalty shoot-out during the FUFA regional league play-offs at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

“I thank God for the victory that Terrazo and Tiles reached upon being promoted to the FUFA Big League. It was manifestation of team work and character of champions” Otine stated.

The Western Uganda club beat 10 man Kigezi 4-3 in post-match penalties after a 2 all draw in normal time during the semi-final play-off.

Otine saved two penalties in the shoot-out from John Ssempijja and Derrick Mudali.

Normal time had seen the two sides tied at 2 all with Charles Bbale on target twice for Terrazo & Tiles in normal time whilst Derrick Mudali and Alex Mandela.

Terrazo and Tiles goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde is carried after saving three penalties in the shoot out (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the final, Terrazo and Tiles recovered from a goal down to force a shoot-out that they won 4-3.

Booma scored the opener as early as the fifth minute through Walter Omona.

Abraham Athuhaire equalized with 12 minutes to play to push the game to the dramatic post-match shoot out where Terrazo and Tiles goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde emerged as the hero with three penalty saves.

Charles Bbale, captain Patrick Waligo, veteran Emmanuel Balyejussa and Francis Mabbikke scored for Terrazo and Tiles.

Douglas Lule Kizza, Patrick Ongeyowon, Walter Omona netted for Booma.

Otine has a fond history of saving penalties both in normal time and post-match.

He studied at Airforce SSS where he won the Entebbe Zone Post Primary Schools football championship in 2013 before he shifted base to Boston SSS – Mpala for Advanced Level, also winning the zonal championship in 2014.

Club football:

He has since played at a number of clubs as Entebbe Lions, Red Cross, Kampala Junior Team (KJT),City Lads, Ntoda in Western Uganda and lately Terrazo and Tiles.

During Terrazo and Tiles 4-3 post match penalty victory over 10 man Kigezi, he saved two penalties and one was blasted over the cross bar.

Otine also features for the Ankole Province in the FUFA Drum competition as well as Busujju in the Buganda Masaza Cup.

Profile:

Full Names: Peter Otine Ssekidde

Date of Birth: 5th May 1998

Parents: Steven Balamu and Goretti Nakidde

Place of Birth: Bunono, Katabi Town Council

Education: Airforce Primary School (P1-P6), Bright Trust Mutundwe, Airforce PS (P7), Royal College Busunjju (S1), Airforce SSS (S2-S4), Boston High School (S5)

Football Career: Entebbe Lions, Entebbe Red Cross, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), City Lads, NTODA, Terrazo and Tiles, Ankole Province, Busujju Ssaza team