In preparation for the CAF Champions League, the reigning Somalia Premier League champions Mogadishu City Council (MCC) Football Club has made a number of significant recruitments.

Ugandan left winger Elkanah Nkugwa and Libyan goalkeeper Hussein Bouchartila headlined the new players for the Mogadishu based club.

These key additions are to beef up their team for the gruelling upcoming engagements domestically and on the continent.

Upon signing the contract, Nkugwa who has been a free agent exclaimed with a famous biblical verse; Isaiah 54:17 “No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment. You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me,”Says the Lord.

Nkugwa has been a free agent since separating from Uganda Premier League side Kyetume at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The diminutive left footed winger who hails from the rich football hub of Wobulenzi has also previously played for Uganda’s most successful side Sports Club Villa and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) football Club.

He won the Uganda Premier League in the 2010/11 season with URA and in the same year championed the knock out Uganda Cup as well as the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

Despite his diminutive stature, Nkugwa is an excellent ball user with awesome dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

During the COVID-19 lock down in Uganda, Nkugwa who is a staunch believer in Jesus Christ remained caged in his native Wobulenzi confines where he intensively worked on fitness levels with stamina and endurance drills under Sadick Ssempigi (also Mbarara City’s assistant coach).

Elkanah Nkugwa at Kyetume FC Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nkugwa hails from a footballing family where two of his other brothers Benjamin Ssemango and Sam Ggaliwango are also decent footballers.

In Somalia, he joins a bandwagon of Ugandans who currently ply their trade in the horn of Africa nation.

The duo of Shafiq Avemah and Hamdan Nsubuga are stationed at Elman Sports Club who failed to renew the contract of Ugandan born coach Robert Mayanja.

Other are Stephen Ategeka and Nicholas Kagaba (Gaadiidka), Ivan Lubaale and Vincent Egesa (Midmino) as well as CAF “A” licensed Alex Isabirye at Horseed.

The 2020-21 Somalia premier league will roll of on Saturday, 28th November 2020.