Calvary Football Club midfielder Jamil Asega recalled the times and moments when his father Hashim Babu (now deceased) encouraged him to play the beautiful game.

Asega was among the scorers when Yumbe’s Calvary overcame Northern Gateway 2-0 to secure a berth in the FUFA Big League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday, 31st October 2020.

Teenager Kassim Talib scored a second minute goal before Asega capped the icing on the cake as West Nile region also secured yet another FUFA Big League slot.

Asega has since dedicated the goal to his father and recollected the memories when he encouraged him to train every day.

I dedicate the goal scored for Calvary against Northern Gateway to my father, the late Hashim Babu. He was such an influential figure in my life. He encouraged me train and play with one heart. Today, I celebrate him even if he is long gone. Jamil Asega, midfielder Calvary Football Club

Cavalry XI vs Northern Gateway (Credit: John Batanudde)

In a special way, Asega has praised the effort of the technical team, management, fellow players and fans for the collective display to get promoted.

“Football is teamwork. I thank the technical team led by coach Ahmed Borine Olima, his assistants, management, my teammates and the fans. The reward of teamwork has paid off” Asega, who also played for Buwekula in the Buganda Masaza cup added.

Calvary joined three other clubs that were promoted earlier to the second division tier (FUFA Big League).

Luwero United (Buganda region), Gaddafi (Eastern region) as well as Terrazo and Tiles (Western region) are the other three clubs promoted to the FUFA Big League.

The West Nile contingent departs FUFA Technical Center, Njeru back home on Sunday.

Calvary players celebrate after the final whistle (Credit: John Batanudde)

Triumphant Calvary Squad: Swadik Akasa Andama (Goalkeeper), Ahmed Ramandan, Rahuman Feni, Jamil Asega, Junior Andama, Christopher Agotre, Bashir Alinda, Abel Ayiko, Kassim Talib, Erick Uyirwoth, Abdulrahman Andima, Muhamad Nadhir (Goalkeeper), Brian Okumu, Milton Afema, Emmanuel Adriko, Saviour Anzuvuku, Jamal Tabuga

Head coach: Ahmed Olima Borine