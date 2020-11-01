Tanzania Premier League (Saturday, 31st October 2020 Results):

Simba 5-0 Mwadui

Biashara United 0-1 Young Africans

Namungo 1-0 Dodoma Jiji

Tanzania Prisons 0-1 Polisi Tanzania

Friday, 30th October 2020:

Azam 1-1 JKT Tanzania

Gwambina 0-3 KMC – Gwambina Stadium, Mwanza

Young Africans continued with their impressive run in the Tanzania Premier League with a hard earned 1-0 victory away to Biashara United at the Karume Stadium in Mara on Saturday, 31st October 2020.

A powerful header from Michael Sarpong off Ditram Nchimbi in the 68th minute won the day for the Cedric Kaze’s side who are the only unbeaten side in the entire league.

Young Africans has won 7 matches in the 8 games played and are level on points with leaders, Azam (22 points apiece) although Azam has played 8 matches.

Biashara United 0-1 Young Africans Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Defending champions of the Tanzania Premier League Simba Sports Club put an end to a rare two match losing streak.

Simba returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 5-0 home win against Mwadui at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba players celebrate one of their five goals against Mwadui at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Skipper John Raphael scored a brace in this game. The first of his two goals arrived in the 25th minute off a bulleted finish inside the goal area from Clatous Chota Chama’s chested assist.

Bocco’s second goal came in the 64th minute with a simple tap-in finish off substitute Hassan Dilunga.

Dilunga had replaced Zambian Rally Bwalya on the hour mark.

There was a then a gallery of goals in the closing 10 minutes of the game.

Second half substitutes Ibrahim Ajibu and Hassan Dilunga scored in the 81st and 87th minutes respectively.

Ajibu’s goal was a powerful strike from the edge of the goal area after Dilunga set with his head.

Dilunga then registered his name on the score sheet after eluding his marker, Mwadui’s captain Joram Mgeveke to finish off an acute angle past the goalkeeper Mussa Mbisa.

Simba 5-0 Mwadui Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Said Ndemla capped the icing on the already baked cake for Sven Vandenbroeck’s coached side with a powerful and stunning shot from 35 yards.

This was Simba’s 5th victory in as many as 8 games which leaves them with 16 points collected, 6 off Azam who have played a game more.

Tanzania Prisons lost 1-0 at home to Polisi Tanzania at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa town.

Action between Azam and JKT Tanzania (Credit: Azam FC Media)

On Friday, leaders Azam recovered from a goal down to earn a point at home during the one all draw with JKT Tanzania at the Azam Complex.

Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada played full time for Azam.

Gwambina lost 3-0 at home to visiting KMC at the Gwambina Stadium in Mwanza.

In the first division league, Lipuli edged Ndanda 1-0 during a group A encounter played at the Samora Stadum in Iringa.

Boma out-witted African Lyon 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya during another group A contest.

Group B:

Singida United and Fountain Gate shared the spoils during the non-scoring stalemate at Liti Stadium in Singida.

Arusha and Kitayosce played to a one all draw at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

First Division:

Group A:

Lipuli 1-0 Ndanda

Boma 0-1 African Lyon

Group B:

Singida United 0-0 Fountain Gate

Arusha 1-1 Kitayosce