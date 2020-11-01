Newly appointed Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club head coach Mark Twinamatisko has expressed sincere appreciation to the Kitara Football Club fraternity (players, his backroom staff, management, sponsors and the fans) as well as his family, friends and the media.

The message follows his successful feat when he guided Kitara to promotion to the Uganda Premier League during the FUFA Big League play-offs played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District.

Twinamatisko was head coach for Kitara, assisted by Lawrence Bakilanze when they won two matches; first against Kataka (via spot-kicks) and overcame Kiboga Young 1-0 in the final as Kitara advanced to the top tier league, following years of planning and continuous diligent attempts.

Mark Twinamatisko

Like many coaches and players move on from club to club, Twinamatisko did not renew his employment contract at Kitara but rather sought for fresh and greener pastures at Kabale based Kigezi Home Boyz.

He was officially unveiled as the club new coach after signing a three year employment contract with the club christened as the “Gorillas”.

A CAF “B” licensed tactician and a teacher by profession, Twinamatisko has since appreciated with one heart where he came from, in particular, his time at Kitara and has vowed to return and coach them.

I would like to thank Kitara Football Club family for keeping me all this long. Thank you for the love you have shown me, for the opportunity and learning environment. I want to thank my friends Andrew, Mugerwa, Esau, Charles, Peter, David and others. You have been indeed my good friends. I want to thank my managers Dan, Peter (Kidawalime) and Wycliffe for the support during the two years in Bunyoro. I want to thank my backroom staff Bakilanze (Lawerence), Tenywa, Masendi and others, good job. Thank you the Bunyoro heroes my players, You are indeed victors, champions and you deserve the best in the Kingdom. I want to thank the management, the president and his cabinet, I pray that you support the staff and playing staff fully and make sure that Kitara FC becomes a model club and a professional club in the near future. Want to thank my family (Mumberedewo) in times of hardship, thank you very much. Lastly want to thank my best players , the fans of Kitara FC. You are the best. Thank you ,thank you ,thank you. I want to see you happy always. I will always be a fan of Kitara fc and will come back one day. God bless you. Bye. Mark Twinamatisko, CAF B License Holder

Pius Mbidde lifts Mark Twinamatisko after securing qualification to the Uganda Premier League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Twinamatisko has previously coached Mukono based Free Stars where his apparently a co-director, The Saints, Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United), Dove and lately Kitara.

The immediate task at hand for Twinamatisko will entail assembling a competitive and formidable Kigezi Home Boyz team that will eye promotion to the top tier division of Uganda’s football.