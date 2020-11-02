AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group L):

Match No.104: Lesotho Vs Benin

Tuesday, 17th November 2020 (3 PM)

Maseru-Setsoto Stadium (Artificial turf)

Four FIFA Referees from Uganda were appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) referees appointment committee to handle match no.104 involving hosts Lesotho and West Africans Benin on Tuesday, 17th November 2020.

This will be a group L qualifier that will be staged at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru city of the land-locked Southern African country.

The referees in the box are Ali Sabila Chelanget (center referee), Dick Okello (first assistant), Isa Masembe (second assistant) and William Oloya (fourth official).

FIFA Center Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat (Credit: John Batanudde)

Dick Okello, FIFA Assistant Referee (Credit: John Batanudde)

Issa Masembe, FIFA Assistant Referee (Credit: John Batanudde)

William Oloya (Credit: John Batanudde)

The set have been camped at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru where they officiated Uganda’s league play-offs as football returned to the land-locked East African country since March 17th 2020.

South African Gay Mokoena is the match commissioner and Zimbabwe’s Felix Onias Tanagwarima as the referee assessor.

After two matches, Lesotho is third on the log with a single point, just like bottom placed Sierra Leone.

Before the 17th November 2020 match, Lesotho will play Benin away at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Port Novo city on 14th November 2020.

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabila Chelanget (Uganda)

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello (Uganda)

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe (Uganda)

Fourth official: William Oloya (Uganda)

Commissioner: Gay Mokoena (South Africa)

Referee Assessor: Felix Onias Tangawarima (Zimbabwe)