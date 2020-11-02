FUFA Women Elite League Play-offs:

Match No.15: Asubo Gafford Ladies 0 (2) – 0 (4) Tooro Queens

Tooro Queens Women Football Club head coach Rogers Ayesiga has attributed their efforts towards promotion to the FUFA Women Super League towards excellent preparations and the collective display from the entire team.

The Fort Portal based club qualified at the expense of Asubo Gafford Ladies after winning 4-2 in the post-match penalty shoot-out at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, 2nd November 2020.

Normal time of this well contested match played under very hot conditions had ended goal-less.

“We had good preparations right from the regular season when COVID-19 pandemic hit us. In fact, our success had been delayed by Coronavirus. We worked hard in training and during matches. We were united for a common cause.” An elated Ayesiga disclosed after the match.

Tooro Queens head coach Rigers Ayesiga shouts to the skies in celebrations (Credit: John Batanudde)

The shoot-out ended 4-2 in favour of Tooro Queens as Sumaya Komuntale, Violet Kyererezi, captain Jolly Kobusinge and Joanita Awembabazi scored their respective kicks past substitute goalkeeper Else Najjemba.

Asubo Gafford Ladies’ kicks from the penalty mark were scored by Rachael Tukamuhebwa and Diana Nantongo.

Sheeba Zalwango shot outside the goal posts and Nulu Nankyanzi’s kick was saved by heroic goalkeeper Cecillia Kamuli.

Ayesiga has since praised the teamwork character of the players, management and the fans.

“We have been one family and determined to succeed. It is therefore not surprizing that we managed to get the positive results. I thank the management, players, our fans and well-wishers” Ayesiga added.

Stellah Basemera celebrates with assistant coach Solomon Nyakairu at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Tooro Queens joined other successful sides as Isra Academy and Makerere University who had qualified by virtual of being Victoria and Elizabeth group winners by the time FUFA halted the FUFA Women Elite League.

Planning for the FUFA Women Super League:

Ayesiga attests that the planning process for the female top tier league has already started.

“We shall have to compete that merely participate in the FUFA Women Super League. Therefore, the planning process starts immediately” Ayesiga disclosed.

A heroic welcome awaits Tooro Queens in Fort Portal when the team returns home on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020.

Tooro Queens players and officials celebrate their success (Credit: John Batanudde)

Tooro Queens Triumphant Team:

Cecillia Kamuli (Goalkeeper), Violet Kyererezi, Jolly Kobusinge (Captain), Ciccy Kabarwani, Jamillah Nabulime, Winnie Babirye, Joanita Awembabazi, Sumaya Komuntale, Resty Kobusobozi, Ruth Nyakato, Maggie Kayima, Dianah Kirungi (Goalkeeper), Stellah Basemera, Jenniffer Katusabe, Jeninga Awadifo, Mary Kabaculezi, Slyvia Kempango

Officials: Rogers Ayesiga (Head coach), Solomon Nyakairu (Coach), Douglas Kahuma (Manager)