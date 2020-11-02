English Championship:

Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Uganda Cranes’ striker Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu featured in Wycombe Wanderers’ first ever Championship victory with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park.

Mubiru played for 18 minutes after being introduced for the gangly English- Nigerian forward Saheed Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The hero on the day was David Wheeler, heading home Joe Jacobson’s corner in first-half stoppage time.

The Blues clung on with a gritty, determined second-half display with manager Gareth Ainsworth coming absent after undergoing surgery on a back problem.

In Ainsworth’s absence, assistant boss Richard Dobson took over.

Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru hugs assistant coach Richard Dobson after the match (Credit: Wycombe Wanderers FC Media)

Besides Mubiru’s change, Fred Onyedinma replaced goal hero David Wheeler.

The victory will remain historic for Wycombe Wanderers who visit Birmingham on Wednesday night.

On 27th October 2020, Wycombe Wanderers had earned their first ever championship point during the 1 all home draw with Watford.

Ismaila Sarr headed Watford ahead before Anthony Stewart levelled off Joe Jacobson’s corner-kick.

Mubiru, Fred Onyedinma and Alex Samuel came off the bench in the final 10 minutes against Watford.

Weeks earlier, the “Chair Boys” had lost 2-1 and 1-0 away to Norwich City and Reading respectively.

Mubiru is part of the Uganda Cranes squad to face South Sudan on 14th and 17th at home (St Mary’s Kitende) and away in Nairobi (Nyayo) respectively during the AFCON 2021 group B double header qualifiers.

