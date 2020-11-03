The locally-based contingent of Uganda Cranes started preparations ahead of the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers double-header against South Sudan.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry and his assistants Abdallah Mubiru and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, as well as physical fitness trainer Alex McCarthy, oversaw the session at StarTimes Stadium – Lugogo on Monday evening.

Among the players who trained on Monday was veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje who is returning to the national team set up after more than three years.

Mawejje who was recently appointed the captain of Police Football Club is delighted to return to the national team and feels he’s in the best shape.

“I am glad that I have returned to the National team setup,” he told the federation website.

“It seems a surprise to many but I expected it. I am in the best shape to deliver like before.

“My role is to train, follow instructions and the technical team does the selection. My vast experience with the national team has to create an impact.”

Mawejje last featured for Cranes during the 2017 AFCON group match against Mali.

Livingstone Mbabazi, Murushid Jjuko, and Tonny Mawejje Credit: FUFA Media

Players in camp

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (SC Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel ( (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC), Owori David ( Sc Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers Sc), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC)