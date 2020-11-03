Immensely gifted left footed midfielder -cum-forward Travis Mutyaba is among the over 10 youngsters who graduated from the national team U-15 set up and are now ripe for the U-17 (Uganda Cubs) duty.

Mutyaba, a student at St Mary’s SS Kitende was also part of the Uganda U-15 team that won the 2019 CECAFA U-15 championship in Eritrea.

The other players who have been elevated to the U-17 status include skipper Vincent Mulema (Kyetume Junior Team), the goalkeeping duo of Daniel Mukisa Kirumira (URA Junior Team) and Walter Chandia (Maroons Junior Team), Shafiki Waswanga (URA Junior Team), Henry Mwebe (Express Junior Team), Abdu Magada (Busoga United Junior Team), Shugai Kaliisa (Express Junior Team), Peter Gava (Express Junior Team), Patrick Muliika (Alpha Soccer Academy), Patrick Ouke (Proline Soccer Academy), Godfrey Ssekibengo (St Henry’s College Kitovu), Shafiq Magogo (KCCA Soccer Academy), Hassan Mubiru (Express Junior Team) and the lethal scoring gem Abbasi Kyeyune (Kampala Junior Team).

Of the aforementioned, Mukisa, Mulema, Gaya, Waswanga, Shugai, Muliika, Mutyaba, Ouke and Kyeyune started final against Kenya in the CECAFA U-15 tourney, that Uganda won 4-0 at the Asmara International Stadium.

Ssekibengo, Magogo are two graduates were made the 18 man squad against Kenya U-15.

Devis Ogwal, Mutyaba and Kyeyune (brace) were on all target for the Ugandan babies in a match also watched by the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and CAF Executive committee member, Moses Magogo (also Uganda’s FA boss).

The Uganda U-15 team with their gold medals and trophy after lifting the CECAFA U-15 Challenge Cup in Eritrea (Credit: FUFA Media)

FUFA’s adverse input:

The element of promoting young players across the different age categories portrays aspects of prior planning and awesome preparations in way of ascertaining continuity through the pool of talents at the country’s disposal.

In a way, the conveyor belt and chain of success is depicted by the continuous natural growth of players, especially from the delicate tender ages.

By this regard, the office of the FUFA Youth Development manager Bashir Mutyaba, the various pool of academies, youth soccer teams in the country and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in general ought to take the biggest portion of praise for the endless efforts and emphasis on youth football development.

This team also has French based Lloyd Nsambu Kirabo who features for the Metz U-17 team and Basil Tenywa Tuma of Eton College in the United Kingdom (U.K).

By and large, a total of 52 players were summoned and will all converge at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for a month long training programme until 8th December 2020 ahead of the U-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers (Central East Zone) in Rwanda (13th – 28th December 2020).

Celebrated youth coach Hamuza Lutalo will handle the squad alongside Brian Ssenyondo (Assistant coach), Arthur Kyesimira (fitness coach), Mubarak Kiberu (goalkeeping coach), Mable Kabatalindwa (team physician), Bashir Mutyaba (coordinator) and the in charge of media as Joseph Mutaka.

Two countries will make the grade for the 2021 AFCON U-15 championship in Morocco.

Uganda U-15 team that played against Kenya in 2019 CECAFA U-15 tournament (Credit: FUFA Media)

Full summoned squad:

Goalkeepers

Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT

Rickson Gubya – Juventus FC Namasuba

Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT

Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT

Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT

Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT

Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT

Mugisha Tumusime – Paidha Black Angels FC JT

Defenders

Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT

Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT

Derrick Kato – Vipers SC JT

Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA

Haruna Kisakye – Vipers SC JT

Caros Kaddu – Vipers SC JT

Enock Luyima – Volf SA

Akram Katende – Big Talent Soccer Academy

Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA

William Isabirye – BUL FC JT

Peter Gava – Express FC JT

Ibrahim Sheik – Tooro United FC JT

Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT

Joseph Ogwang – KCCA FC SA

Midfielders

Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT

Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA

Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT

David Bawunda– SC Villa JT

Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC

Abudshakur Jemba – Ramsey Isra SA

Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT

Patrick Muliika– Alpha Soccer Academy

Patrick Otuke – Proline FC SA

Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu

Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT

Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA

Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT

Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT

Kamurungi Nuwagaba – St Adrea Kaahwa’s College, Hoima

Forwards

Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team

Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA

Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT

Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA

Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT

Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT

Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT

Paul Busolo – SC Villa Jogoo JT

Moses Logono – Busoga United FC JT

FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT

Allan Odong – Volf SA

Denis Nsereko – Black Stars FC

Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School,Tororo

Lloyd Nsambu Kirabo – Metz FC U17, France

Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom

Technical Team

Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo

Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira

Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa

Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba

Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka