Immensely gifted left footed midfielder -cum-forward Travis Mutyaba is among the over 10 youngsters who graduated from the national team U-15 set up and are now ripe for the U-17 (Uganda Cubs) duty.
Mutyaba, a student at St Mary’s SS Kitende was also part of the Uganda U-15 team that won the 2019 CECAFA U-15 championship in Eritrea.
The other players who have been elevated to the U-17 status include skipper Vincent Mulema (Kyetume Junior Team), the goalkeeping duo of Daniel Mukisa Kirumira (URA Junior Team) and Walter Chandia (Maroons Junior Team), Shafiki Waswanga (URA Junior Team), Henry Mwebe (Express Junior Team), Abdu Magada (Busoga United Junior Team), Shugai Kaliisa (Express Junior Team), Peter Gava (Express Junior Team), Patrick Muliika (Alpha Soccer Academy), Patrick Ouke (Proline Soccer Academy), Godfrey Ssekibengo (St Henry’s College Kitovu), Shafiq Magogo (KCCA Soccer Academy), Hassan Mubiru (Express Junior Team) and the lethal scoring gem Abbasi Kyeyune (Kampala Junior Team).
Of the aforementioned, Mukisa, Mulema, Gaya, Waswanga, Shugai, Muliika, Mutyaba, Ouke and Kyeyune started final against Kenya in the CECAFA U-15 tourney, that Uganda won 4-0 at the Asmara International Stadium.
Ssekibengo, Magogo are two graduates were made the 18 man squad against Kenya U-15.
Devis Ogwal, Mutyaba and Kyeyune (brace) were on all target for the Ugandan babies in a match also watched by the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and CAF Executive committee member, Moses Magogo (also Uganda’s FA boss).
FUFA’s adverse input:
The element of promoting young players across the different age categories portrays aspects of prior planning and awesome preparations in way of ascertaining continuity through the pool of talents at the country’s disposal.
In a way, the conveyor belt and chain of success is depicted by the continuous natural growth of players, especially from the delicate tender ages.
By this regard, the office of the FUFA Youth Development manager Bashir Mutyaba, the various pool of academies, youth soccer teams in the country and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in general ought to take the biggest portion of praise for the endless efforts and emphasis on youth football development.
This team also has French based Lloyd Nsambu Kirabo who features for the Metz U-17 team and Basil Tenywa Tuma of Eton College in the United Kingdom (U.K).
By and large, a total of 52 players were summoned and will all converge at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for a month long training programme until 8th December 2020 ahead of the U-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers (Central East Zone) in Rwanda (13th – 28th December 2020).
Celebrated youth coach Hamuza Lutalo will handle the squad alongside Brian Ssenyondo (Assistant coach), Arthur Kyesimira (fitness coach), Mubarak Kiberu (goalkeeping coach), Mable Kabatalindwa (team physician), Bashir Mutyaba (coordinator) and the in charge of media as Joseph Mutaka.
Two countries will make the grade for the 2021 AFCON U-15 championship in Morocco.
Full summoned squad:
Goalkeepers
- Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT
- Rickson Gubya – Juventus FC Namasuba
- Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT
- Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT
- Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT
- Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT
- Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT
- Mugisha Tumusime – Paidha Black Angels FC JT
Defenders
- Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT
- Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT
- Derrick Kato – Vipers SC JT
- Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA
- Haruna Kisakye – Vipers SC JT
- Caros Kaddu – Vipers SC JT
- Enock Luyima – Volf SA
- Akram Katende – Big Talent Soccer Academy
- Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA
- William Isabirye – BUL FC JT
- Peter Gava – Express FC JT
- Ibrahim Sheik – Tooro United FC JT
- Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT
- Joseph Ogwang – KCCA FC SA
Midfielders
- Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT
- Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA
- Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT
- David Bawunda– SC Villa JT
- Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC
- Abudshakur Jemba – Ramsey Isra SA
- Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT
- Patrick Muliika– Alpha Soccer Academy
- Patrick Otuke – Proline FC SA
- Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu
- Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT
- Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA
- Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT
- Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT
- Kamurungi Nuwagaba – St Adrea Kaahwa’s College, Hoima
Forwards
- Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team
- Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA
- Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT
- Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA
- Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT
- Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT
- Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT
- Paul Busolo – SC Villa Jogoo JT
- Moses Logono – Busoga United FC JT
- FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT
- Allan Odong – Volf SA
- Denis Nsereko – Black Stars FC
- Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School,Tororo
- Lloyd Nsambu Kirabo – Metz FC U17, France
- Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom
Technical Team
Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo
Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo
Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira
Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu
Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa
Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba
Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka