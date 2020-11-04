AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group K):

17th November 2020 – Ethiopia Vs Niger

Venue: Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar city, Ethiopia

Celebrated stadium security and safety guru Dixon Adol Okello has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle the security details when Ethiopia hosts Niger during a group K of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifiers.

This match will take place on Tuesday, 17th November 2020 in Bahir Dar stadium in Bahir Dar city, south of the capital, Addis Ababa.

For starters, Okello’s experience and expertise spills volume having handled several matches on the African continental and global stage.

Most remarkably, he was in charge of security at the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Dixon Adol Okello during the operations at the 2019 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal

Okello is one of the 7 Ugandan officials who will be duty during match day 3 and 4 of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

Others are match commissioner Mike Letti (Egypt versus Togo), Humprehrey Mandu Watenga (security officer for Sudan against Ghana) as well as the four FIFA Referees Ali Sabilla Chelengat, Dick Okello, Isa Masembe and William Oloya.

The referees will handle Lesotho at home against Benin.

On the same match days, Uganda Cranes will host South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 12th November 2020 on match day three.

During match day four action, South Sudan will entertain Uganda Cranes on 16th November 2020 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.