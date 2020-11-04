2021 AFCON Qualifiers (Group G):

14th November 2020 – Egypt Vs Togo – Cairo International Stadium, Cairo

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) appointed former Uganda Cranes international Mike Letti to handle the Egypt’s home game against West Africans Togo on 14th November 2020 as the match commissioner.

This will be the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group G qualifier that will be staged in Cairo.

Egypt is third of the group G with two points off two draws as Lesotho leads with 4 points.

Kenya has two points and Togo trails with a single point off two matches.

Letti is a celebrated match commissioner who has handled a number of high profile matches on the continent.

He is among the seven Ugandan officials appointed for various duties by the continental football governing body.

Others are Dixon Adol Okello who will be the security officer for Ethiopia at home against Niger at Bahir Dar Stadium.

Humprehrey Mandu Watenga will also be in charge of security for the Sudan against Ghana contest in Sudan.

Meanwhile, four FIFA Referees Ali Sabilla Chelengat, Dick Okello, Isa Masembe and William Oloya will be in charge of the Lesotho against Benin at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru city on 17th November 2020.