Uganda's Tony Drileba and James Okello box out Egypt's Moustafa Mohamed Elmekawi during an AfroCan Qualifiers game at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala

Uganda will face hosts and familiar foes Egypt in the two sides’ first Group E game at the upcoming qualifiers for the FIBA Afrobasket 2021.

The November 27-29 tournament will be played in Alexandria as Uganda’s Silverbacks look to qualify for their third consecutive continental showpiece.

It will be another stern test for Uganda on Day 2 as they go up against Morocco and will wind up the first leg against Cape Verde and will fancy their chances.

The Silverbacks will need atleast one win from the first leg to better their chances of qualifying heading into the second leg that will be played in February next year.

Meanwhile, a team of locally-based players has been training for the past couple of weeks and six are expected to fly to Egypt next week where they will be joined by the foreign-based legion for a residential camp until the tournament.

Group E Fixtures

Friday, November 27

  • Morocco vs Cape Verde – 6:30pm, EAT
  • Egypt vs. Uganda – 9:30pm, EAT

Saturday, November 28

  • Uganda vs. Morocco – 6:30pm, EAT
  • Cape Verde vs. Egypt – 9:30pm, EAT

Sunday, November 29

  • Cape Verde vs. Uganda – 6:30pm, EAT
  • Egypt vs. Morocco – 9:30pm, EAT

