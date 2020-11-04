Ghana Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan is happy to play in the Ghana topflight again seventeen years after leaving Liberty Professionals.

The nation’s leading goal scorer signed for Legon Cities, formerly known as Wa All Stars ahead of the Ghana Premier League slated to kick off on November 14.

“Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with @legoncitiesfc,” Gyan tweeted.

“I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every details of the club. Thanks for your support.”

The big centre forward has had a successful career since leaving Ghana playing in Italy, England, France, Turkey, India, China and UAE among other nations.

He has so far scored 51 goals in 109 caps for the Black Stars and his move is a big boast to the league that has relatively lost its position among the top divisions on the continent.

He debut is expected on November 14 when Legon Cities take on Berekum Chelsea.