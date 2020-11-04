AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group C):

Tuesday, 17th November 2020 – Sudan Vs Ghana – Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman

Match day three and four of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will be busy times for the national senior team (Uganda Cranes) and a couple of Ugandan officials.

As the Uganda Cranes will be facing South Sudan, home and away, different Ugandan officials will also be on duty.

Humphrey Mandu Watenga will be deployed as security officer for the group C qualifier for Sudan at home against Ghana Black Stars at the Al Hilal Stadium, Omdurman.

This will be the debut for placement for Mandu as security officer in the AFCON qualifiers.

Mandu is the FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a FUFA Super League Limited Board member, who also played for the Uganda U-23 side (Kobs) and Posta FC in the Uganda Premier League back in the days.

Humphrey Mandu Watenga

He joins experienced Dixon Okello Adol who will be deployed for the Ethiopia home game against Niger at the Bahir Dar Stadium on 17th November 2020.

Mike Letti will work as the match commissioner in the Egypt home game against West Africans Togo on 14th November 2020 in Cairo.

The quartet of FIFA Referees Ali Sabilla Chelengat, Dick Okello, Isa Masembe and William Oloya will officiate the Lesotho at home against Benin in Setsoto Stadium, Maseru city.

On the same match days, Uganda Cranes will entertain South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 12th November 2020 on match day three.

A few days later, South Sudan will host Uganda Cranes on 16th November 2020 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi because their National Stadium in Juba city is under construction.