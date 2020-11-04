Fast paced right winger James Otim has joined newly promoted FUFA Big League outfit Gaddafi Football Club.

Otim joins from Jinja based Uganda Premier League outfit BUL Football Club.

The speedy winger brings competition to the right wing attack department of the “Soliderz Boys”.

Otim had joined BUL from rivals Busoga United (then Kirinya-Jinja SS) since he was part of the club’s struggles from the lower tier division to the top flight.

He was part of the Acholi Province team that won the 2019 FUFA Drum Competition at the New Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

James Otim shows off the man of the match accolade won at Acholi Province

Gaddafi also lured on board dread-locked exciting right winger Godwin Kawagga, a free agent after he was released by UPDF Football Club.

Coached by Michael Ssebagala, the Jinja based club also acquired experienced defender Lawrence Kasadha, goalkeeper Didi Muhammed, URA defender Fesali Najib and midfielder Steven Munguchi (both acquired on loan) and striker Patrick Gonahasa.

Gaddafi club president Edrine Ochieng is on a mission possible to professionalize the club as they fight tooth and nail for promotion to the Uganda Premier League 2021-22 season.

Gaddafi humiliated Admin 4-0 in a highly billed encounter during the Eastern region final.

During the promotional final, Gaddafi overcame Pallisa’s Sansiro 3-0 to secure a slot in the second tier league.