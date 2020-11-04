Forest Rangers FC extended its perfect start to the 2020/2021 Zambia FAZ Super League season after edging rivals ZESCO United FC in the Ndola derby on Tuesday.

Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya who features for the Fole Malembe was instrumental in the victory, keeping a clean sheet as the team went on to win 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

This was the second clean sheet and victory for Forest Rangers in as many games. They defeated Nkana Red Devils 2-0 on Saturday, last week in their season opener.

The sole goal against their bitter rivals was scored by Adams Zikiru in the 27th minute when he headed home after being teed up by Mathekgane Mpho.

Victory means, Forest Rangers FC are top of the table after two games, securing maximum points.

They will return to action at home against Lusaka Dynamos FC on Saturday, 7th November 2020.

Forest Rangers Starting XI

Mathias Kigonya, Taonga Bwembya, Zimba Masauso, Cedric Djeugoue, Pele Ngulakwey, Shadrek Malambo, Webster Muzaza, Laurent Muma, Adams Zikiru, Kola Quadri, Mathekgane Mpho

Zesco United Starting XI

Ian Ottieno, Simon Silwimba, Phiri Mwila Junior, Clement Mwape, Adrian Chama, Samuel Sikaonga, Jesse Were, Logic Chin’gandu, Winstone Kalengo, Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya