Since the establishment year of 1972, Seeta United Football Club has drastically spread wings given the firm foundation as a community based entity.

48 years down the road, the club plays in the Buganda regional league (third tier) and has been a proud consistent nursery bed of talents, many of whom have served for the senior national team, Uganda Cranes and played in a number of top tier clubs in the country.

A rich pool of talents cutting across varying generations from Edward Kakembo (R.I.P), Hussein Mbalangu, Ronald Kamoga, Newton Kavuma Ssenabulya, Dauda Nsubuga and goalkeeper Lwanga Kasuulundo among others to the present crop of Uganda Cranes striker Derrick Nsibambi, Saidi Kyeyune, Rahumat Kagimu, Baker Buyala and others having played and served diligently for this gallant albeit sleeping giant.

On Wednesday, 04 November 2020, Seeta United Football Club opened up a new chapter in the club’s history as they officially unveiled a key partner in Shire Petroleum, whose motto echoes aloud; “Quality, Trust and Care”.

Ambrose Okong hands over balls to Seeta United chairman David Katono Mutono (Credit: John Batanudde)

The ceremony took place at Shire’s Seeta based branch along Gaddafi road with some of the present club players, executive committee members, fans coordinators and the media all-in attendance.

The company donated three balls as well as two sets of branded jerseys worth Shs.2.5M with a promise to offer playing boots in the near future.

Ambrose Okong, the company sales and marketing manager boldly retaliated the need for this partnership in line with empowerment of the youth with skills and talents they have got to help them sustain a meaningful life.

We are supporting Seeta United Football Club as this season’s kit sponsor. We have managed to secure some playing requirement necessary to keep the football club moving forward to achieve their major targets and goals. This is also as a way of giving back to our community members for their continued support. Ambrose Okong, Shire Sales and Marketing Manager

Ambrose Okong (middle) as he addressed the media in Seeta on Wednesday, 4th November 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Three of the present crop of active players at the club Rajab Jooga, goalkeeper Ramathan Male and Jamilu Kiyega later showcased the two sets of donated jerseys before the media as each held a ball.

“This is good motivation coming to the new season. We shall give our best ahead of the 2020-21 season” Jamilu Kiyega disclosed.

An excited Jamilu Kiyega holds one of the donated balls as he is smartly clad in the away red jersey (Credit: John Batanudde)

David Okong hands over the white home kit to Seeta United chairman David Katono Mutono (Credit: John Batanudde)

The club’s chairman David Katono Mutono, vice chairman Emmanuel Musiitwa, marketing manager Bernard B. Bainamani, finance guru Jackline Mbabazi and the deputy William Mukasa, communications manager Mahad Kivumbi, Technical head Edward Mukasa, fans’ coordinator William Mubiru and others all graced the historic event.

We aspire to be the best team on and off the field of play in Uganda as well as beyond the borders. This season, we want to make the FUFA Big League grade. Also, we want to be a self-sustenance Seeta United. David Katono Mutono, Seeta United FC Chairman

Seeta United Chairman David Katono Mutono addressing the media (Credit: John Batanudde)

Bainamani urged the Seeta United die-hards within Seeta, Mukono, Namanvu and the remaining areas of the country to embrace the registration drive.

So far, we have had about 50 fans of Seeta United officially registered. We call upon the others to join this noble cause for the development of the club. Bernard B.. Bainamani, Marketing manager Seeta United Football Club

Bernard Bainamani speaks as David Katono Mutono looks on (Credit: John Batanudde)

The club chairman notified the media that the process of unveiling the recruited players as well as the members of the technical team will take place in the nearby future.

For starters, Mbalangu, an old boy at the club was coach before he sought greener pastures at Arua based FUFA Big League entity Arua Hills Sports Club.

The process to hire a new tactician has witnessed a wide range of coaches across the divide openly show interest in the job.

L-R: Seeta United players Rajab Jooga, goalkeeper Ramathan Male and Jamilu Kiyega (Credit: John Batanudde)

The kick off date for the new season remains a mystery at large.