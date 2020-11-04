Uganda Cranes assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru affirms there will be no complacency when the team takes on Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Cranes host South Sudan at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on November 12 before a return leg in four days in Nairobi with the aim to pick all points and consolidate top spot.

South Sudan has picked on a couple of Ugandan born players and Mubiru picks out former Vipers and KCCA forward Tito Okello as one of the threats.

“We can’t underrate our opponents because they have good players as well for example Tito Okello,” Mubiru told the media. “He is talented and if we allow him space, he can create the moments and hurt us because he carries that threat,” he added before insisting that the Cranes are not under any pressure.

“We are not a group that works under pressure. There is no pressure but of course, there is urgency because we want to win, therefore we shouldn’t allow complacency to creep in anyway.

“Eventually, it will go down to what we do as a team. We should be able to execute our plan very well. How we attack, how we react if we don’t have the ball and how we defend will be important for us.”

Uganda tops the group that has Burkina Faso and Malawi along with South Sudan with four points from two games.

Maximum points off South Sudan in the back to back encounters will all but seal Cranes qualification for Cameroon 2021.