Management of Admin Football Club has endorsed a Shs.90,000,000 budget prior to kick off of the 2020-21 Eastern Regional league.

The development was confirmed by the club chairperson-cum-president Eng. Elidad Henry Owor.

In preparation for the 2020-21 Eastern Regional league, management of Admin Football Club has prepared and passed a Shs 90,000,000 plus budget. This will help us in the planning process prior to the new season where our target still remains to get promoted to the FUFA Big League.” Eng. Elidad Henry Owor, Admin FC President (Chairperson)

Eng. Henry Eridad Owor, Admin Football Club Chairman

This budget will entail the operations of all the club activities, the payment of salaries, allowances for players and staff (coaches and support staff) as well as procurement of the club’s gear (equipment like balls, bibs, cones, boots and jerseys).

The Tororo based club that hosts their home matches at the Paya Arena is virtually building from scratch having lost out in the FUFA regional league play-offs to Eastern regional rivals Gaddafi.

Admin players will need to recollect their pieces and prepare for the 2020-21 Eastern region league

For starters, Admin was humiliated by Gaddafi 4-0 during a one sided contest at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Thomas Ochungo, Mark Bamunkyaye, Ronald Obele and an own goal by Robert Edimond won the day for Gaddafi.

Then Gaddafi beat Sansiro 3-0 in the final to make the FUFA Big League grade alongside Buganda region’s Luwero United, Western region (Terazzo & Tiles) from Mbarara City and Yumbe district’s Calvary from the West Nile region.

Admin technical bench

It remains to be seen whether the club management will retain the head coach Nasibu Nditta and assistant Ivan Wani.

The kick off for the 2020-21 Eastern regional league season is anticipated to come in late December 2020 or early January 2021.

Admin XI that lost 4-0 to rivals Gaddafi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Admin Team that played at the Play-offs:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Wafula, Emmanuel Ojiambo

Out-field players: Vitus Obbo, Erasmus Okadapals, Robert Edimond, Ibrahim Pengere, Iddi Babu, Isaac Kisujju, Aaron Okoth, Walter Alele, Marco Bassy, Raymond Othieno, Isaac Bakole, Emmanuel Ochoko, Allan Kirunda, Fastino Oloka

Team Officials:

Head coach: Nasibu Nditta

Assistant coach: Ivan Wani