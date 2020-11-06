AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group K):

12th November 2020 – Ivory Coast Vs Madagascar – Stade Felix Houphouet -Boigny, Abidjan

17th November 2020 – Madagascar Vs Ivory Coast – Mahamasina Municipal Stadium, Antananarivo

The head coach of the Ivory Coast national football team Patrice Beaumelle named a 26 man provisional team that will take on Madagascar in a group K AFCON 2021 qualification double header.

This squad has 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 6 midfielders and 9 forwards.

Of the 26 players, only two players are home based; the goalkeeping duo of Eliezer Ira Tape and Abdoul Cisse Karim who play at FC San Pedro and ASEC Mimosa respectively.

Others are TP Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Ghohouo, Manchester United towering defender Eric Bertrand Bailly, Simon Deli (Club Bruges), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton, England), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids, Egypt), Sinaly Diomande (Olympique Lyonnais), Odilon Kossounou (Club Bruges, Belgium), Serge Alain Stephane Aurier (Tottenham, England) and Kalpi Ouattara (Ostersund FK, Sweden).

The midfielders summoned are; Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio Rome, Italy), Maxwel Albert Cornet (Olympique Lyonnais) , Geoffrey Serey Die (FC Zion, Switzerland), Habib Maiga (FC Metz, France), Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands) and AC Milan’s Franck Yannick Kessie.

FC Parma’s Wilfried Zaha is also part of Ivory Coast’s provisional team

The 9 forwards on the team are led by Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, Max Alain Gradel (Sivasspor, Turkey), Gervinho, Wilfried Zaha (Parma, Italy), Christian Kouame (Crystal Palace, England), Sebastien Haller (West Ham, England), Jonathan Kodjia (Al Gharafa), Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo, Italy) and China based Jean Evrard Kouassi, who turns out for Wuhan Zall.

Ivory Coast hosts Madagascar on the 12th November 2020 at the Stade Felix Houphouet -Boigny in Abidjan city.

A few days later, they will play the same opposition at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo city.

Ivory Coast is currently third in group K with three points off two matches. The West Africans won 1-0 at home on match day 1 over Niger at the Stade Felix Houphouet – Boigny in Abidjan.

Franck Yannick Kessie scored the match winner with a 68th minute penalty. On match day two, Ivory Coast lost 2-1 away to Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Satdauym in Bahir Da in a match handled by Mozambique FIFA Referee Celso Alvacao.

Serge Alain Stephane Aurier’s fourth minute goal was neutralized by Surafel Dagnachew’s equalizer on the quarter hour mark before Shimelis Bekele struck the match winner in the 26th minute.

Cote D’Ivoire team at AFCON 2019 in Egypt

Ivory Coast’s Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Ghohouo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Eliezer Ira Tape (FC San Pedro, Ivory Coast), Abdoul Cisse Karim (ASEC Mimosa, Ivory Coast)

Defenders: Eric Bailly (Manchester United, England), Simon Deli (Club Bruges, Belgium), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton, England), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids, Egypt), Sinaly Diomande (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Odilon Kossounou (Club Bruges, Belgium), Serge Alain Stephane Aurier (Tottenham, England), Kalpi Ouattara (Ostersund FK, Sweden)

Midfielders: Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio Rome, Italy), Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet (Olympique Lyonnais, France) , Geoffrey Serey Die (FC Zion, Switzerland), Habib Maiga (FC Metz, France), Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Franck Yannick Kessie (AC Milan, Italy)

Forwards Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal, England), Max Alain Gradel (Sivasspor, Turkey), Gervinho, Wilfried Zaha (Parma, Italy), Christian Kouame (Crystal Palace, England), Sebastien Haller (West Ham, England), Jonathan Kodjia (Al Gharafa), Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo, Italy), Jean Evrard Kouassi (Wuhan Zall, China)