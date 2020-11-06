AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group J)

12th November 2020 – Tunisia Vs Tanzania – Stade Olympique de Rades, Rades

16th November 2020 – Tanzania Vs Tunisia – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam

Turkish based center forward Ally Mbwana Samatta is among Tanzania Taifa Stars’ 27 man provisional squad ahead of the AFCON 2021 group J double headers against North Africans Tunisia.

Samatta who plies his trade at Fenerbahçe is expected to lead the line for the Tanzanians in a squad summoned by head coach Etienne Ndayiragije.

Other forwards on the team include; TP Mazembe’s Thomas Ulimwengu, Simba’s captain John Raphael Bocco as well as teammates Yassin Mzamiru and Said Hamisi, the Azam duo of Iddy Suleiman and Abubakar Salum plus Young Africans’ Farid Mussa and Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania).

The team has veteran KMC goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, Young African’s goal custodian Metacha Mnata and Aishi Manula of Simba Sports Club.

Simon Happygod Msuva

Other players are; David Mapigano (Azam), Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Deusi Kaseke (Young Africans), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Brayson David (KMC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Abdallah Kheri (Azam), Abdallah Shaibu (Young Africans), Jona Mkude (Simba), Himid Mao (ENNPI, Egypt), Erasto Nyoni (Simba, Tanzania), Simon Happygod Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans, Tanzania), Feisal Salum (Young Africans, Tanzania) and Ally Msengi of Stellenbosch Football Club in South Africa.

Ndayiragije is a mission possible against the highly rated Tunisians on match days three and four as Tanzania seats third on the group J log with 3 points off two matches.

Tanzania rallied from a goal down to overcome Equatorial Guinea on match day one with Msuva and Abubakar on target in the second half after Obiang’s 15th minute opener in Dar es salaam in a game handled by Mauritius referee Imtehaz Heeralall.

In the second game, Tanzania lost 2-1 away to Libya, squandering a first half penalty by Samatta in the 18th minute before falling to Al Warfali (penalty) and Saltou goals.

Tunisia has maximum points with two wins out of two games over Libya and Equatorial Guinea in Rades and Malabo respectively.

Tanzania team at AFCON 2019 in Egypt

Tanzania Provisional Team:

Juma Kaseja (KMC, Tanzania), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans, Tanzania), Aishi Manula (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), David Mapigano (Azam, Tanzania), Shomari Kapombe (Simba, Tanzania), Deusi Kaseke (Young Africans, Tanzania), Mohamed Hussein (Simba, Tanzania), Brayson David (KMC, Tanzania), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans, Tanzania), Abdallah Kheri (Azam, Tanzania), Abdallah Shaibu (Young Africans, Tanzania), Jona Mkude (Simba, Tanznaia), Himid Mao (ENNPI, Egypt), Erasto Nyoni (Simba, Tanzania), Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans, Tanzania), Feisal Salum (Young Africans, Tanzania), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch Football Club, South Africa), Ally Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), John Raphael Bocco (Simba, Tanzania), Yassin Mzamiru (Simba, Tanzania), Said Hamisi (Simba, Tanzania), Iddy Suleiman (Azam, Tanzania), Abubakar Salum (Azam, Tanzania), Farid Mussa (Young Africans, Tanzania), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania).

Head Coach: Etienne Ndayiragije