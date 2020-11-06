Ibrahim Ceaser Kazindula is due in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu.

The winger-cum-attacker arrived in Mogadishu from Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, 5th November 2020.

This comes in the wake of the release for his passport by Kyetume Football Club, the immediate past team he played for.

“I travelled well and ready for business as I serve the beautiful game” Kazindula disclosed.

Kawowo Sports has established that Kazindula will be officially unveiled by army side Horseed Football Club in the near future.

Horseed FC is preparing for life next season where they will also play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

For starters, Horseed is also home to former Uganda Cranes international Alex Musongola Isabirye.

Ibrahim Kazindula

Isabirye previously worked with Kazindula at Kyetume and he is confident of the services from this pacy player.

Kazindula also studied at Jinja Secondary School before he played for Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United) in the Uganda Premier League, Nyamityobora (FUFA Big League) and lately Kyetume FC, both in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League.

A host of other Ugandans are currently engaged in football business in Somalia.

Left footed winger Elkanah Nkugwa recently joined reigning Somalia Premier League champions Mogadishu City Council (MCC) Football Club on a year-long transfer deal (with an option to extend).

Shafiq Avemah and Hamdan Nsubuga are stationed at Elman Sports Club who failed to renew the contract of Ugandan born coach Robert Mayanja.

Stephen Ategeka and Nicholas Kagaba (Gaadiidka), Ivan Lubaale and Vincent Egesa (Midmino) as well as CAF “A” licensed Isabirye at Horseed.

The 2020-21 Somalia premier league will kick off on Saturday, 28th November 2020.