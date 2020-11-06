Goalkeeper Richard Anyama is the latest acquisition for free spending FUFA Big League side, Arua Hill Sports Club.

The shot-stopper who was confirmed on Friday as a new signing for the Kongolo after signing a two-year deal.

“Richard Anyama finally joins the Kongolo family. Top flight experience in plenty.” The Club confirmed.

Anyama featured for Wakiso Giants FC last season but failed to make realistic impression with Derrick Emukule and William Katende ahead of him in pecking order.

He returns to Arua, a place he is familiar with having featured for Onduparaka FC between 2016 and 2019. Anyama had also played for now defunct The Saints FC.

He joins the growing list of new arrivals at Arua Hill SC that includes Mike Kawooya, Franco Oringa, Dan Bilikwalira, Baden Mujahid Ogama, Rashid Agau and Paddy Muhumuza among others.

It should be noted that Arua Hill SC changed name from Dove All Stars FC when businessman, Joel Aita bought the 100 percent shares from the latter.