AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group H):

12th November 2020: Zambia Vs Botswana – National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

16th November 2020: Botswana Vs Zambia – National Sports Stadium, Harare

The National football team of Zambia (The Chipolopolo Stars) head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredejovic released a 26 man provisional team ahead of the AFCON 2021 group H double header against Botswana.

The team has 4 goalkeepers, 6 defenders, 5 midfielders and 11 forwards.

Lameck Siame, Allan Chibwe, Sebastian Mwange and Jackson Kakunta are the four goalkeepers.

Benson Sakala leads the cast of defenders on this provisional team.

The others are; Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi, Tandi Mwape, Luka Banda and Dominic Chanda.

Enock Mwepu is among the midfielder with the others being Klings Kangwa, Kelvin Kapumbu, Leonard Mulenga and Chaniza Zulu.

A lion’s share of the players on the provisional team are forwards.

These are; Kelvin Mubanga, Evans Kangwa, Collins Sikombe, Lubambo Musonda, Emmanuel Chabula, Gamphani Lungu, Amity Shamende, Bruce Musakanya, Fashion Sakala, Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.

Zambia, winners of the 2012 AFCON tournament will host the first leg on 12th November 2020 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka city during match day three.

Match day four will see the Botswana Zebras entertain Zambia at the National Sports stadium, Harare on 16th November 2020.

Algeria currently leads group H with six points from two matches.

Zambia has not picked any point after two rounds following two losses, 5-0 and 2-1 against Algeria and Zimbabwe respectively.

Zambia’s provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Lameck Siame, Allan Chibwe, Sebastian Mwange, Jackson Kakunta

Defenders: Benson Sakala, Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi, Tandi Mwape, Luka Banda, Dominic Chanda

Midfielders: Enock Mwepu, Klings Kangwa, Kelvin Kapumbu, Leonard Mulenga, Chaniza Zulu

Strikers: Kelvin Mubanga, Evans Kangwa, Collins Sikombe, Lubambo Musonda, Emmanuel Chabula, Gamphani Lungu, Amity Shamende, Bruce Musakanya, Fashion Sakala, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga