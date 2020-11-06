Kenya could be without their top marksman Michael Olunga for their forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros.

The big forward plying his trade in Japan is part of the Harambee Stars team summoned by Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee for the November games but may not travel due to COVID19 restrictions facing his club, Kashiwa Reysol at the moment.

Three of their players tested positive and the team is currently quarantined with their league game against Tokyo FC that was due to take place on Saturday postponed.

“I spoke to him recently and it is still a very tricky situation as we are not sure if he is coming or not,” Mulee told Nation Media. “He is very willing to come but the whole team is currently in quarantine and undergoing tests. We will have to wait and see,” he added.

Kenya are second in the group behind leaders Comoros who they face next week at Nyayo before a return match four days later.

In the same group, Egypt will face off with Togo in the same week.