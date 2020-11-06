Tanzania Premier League 2020-21:

Round 10

Azam 3-0 Dodoma Jiji

Mtibwa Sugar 0-1 Coastal Union

Mbeya City 1-1 Polisi Tanzania

Tanzania Premier League early pace setters Azam returned to winning ways after two games of faltering.

Azam, home to Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada overcame visiting Dodoma Jiji 3-0 at the Azam Complex in Dar es salaam on Thursday.

Agrey Moris, Ayoub Lyanga and Zimbabwean Never Tigere scored the goals for Azam in a game Wadada featured for the entire duration.

Azam had in the previous two games failed to replicate the form they had in the first 7 matches of the season, losing 1-0 to visiting Mtibwa Sugar and drawing one all with JKT Tanzania on the road.

The Ice-Cream makers regained the summit spot on 18 team log with 25 points off 10 matches, two points from second placed Young Africans.

Young Africans has played a game less coming to Saturday’s derby against sworn rivals Simba.

Simba is currently third with 19 points off 9 games played.

Azam’s Prince Dube in action against Dodoma Jiji (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Azam 3-0 Dodoma Jiji Highlights (Credit: CHAL TV)

In other results on the day, Mtibwa Sugar lost 1-0 at home to Coastal Union at the Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro.

Mbeya City and Polisi Tanzania played to a one all draw at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Days earlier, Mbeya City had been held to another one all draw by league newcomers Ihefu at the same venue.

On Wednesday, Simba edged Kagera Sugar 2-0 with two first half strikes coming from captain John Raphael Bocco (penalty) and Said Ndemla at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Mwadui and Ruvu Shooting shared the spoils during a one all draw while Namungo and JKT Tanzania played to a 2 all stalemate.

Newly summoned Tanzania Taifa Stars player Adam Omari Adam scored a classic brace for JKT Tanzania as Edward Charles Mayama and a Blaise Bigirimana penalty earned Namungo a home point.

Namungo 2-2 JKT Tanzania Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Gwambina had earlier held Young Africans to a non-scoring draw at the Gwambina Stadium in the Lake Victoria town of Mwanza as Biashara United and KMC played to a 1 all draw at the Karuma Stadium in Mara.

All the focus and attention now swings to the epic clash as traditional arch-rivals Young Africans and Simba lock horns at the National Stadium this weekend.

Other Results:

4th November 2020:

Mwadui 1-1 Ruvu Shooting

Namungo 2-2 JKT Tanzania

Simba 2-0 Kagera Sugar

3rd November 2020:

Gwambina 0-0 Young Africans

Biashara United 1-1 KMC