At a time his transfer to Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club hit a dead-end over unclear circumstances, right back Ibrahim Kibumba has sought a new home at second tier Kiboga Young FC.

The Mbale based club that is in the final stages of re-branding as Mbale Heroes concluded the terms with the player who last season played at Sports Club Villa.

I have concluded the initial talks and agreed the terms with Kiboga Young Football Club. I preferred a six term deal of six months because I intend to move on in the near future. Ibrahim Kibumba, right back

Kibumba’s transfer to Kiboga Young followed the collapse of a switch to top tier outfit Bright Stars Football Club.

Even after the terms and conditions to join Soltilo Bright Stars had been concluded, the transfer to the side hit a snag at the 11th hour.

Ibrahim Kibumba while on duty at Sports Club Villa in a league match Credit: John Batanudde

Since that time, he was thus linked to Bukedea Town Council, Nyamityobora and Police Football Clubs.

Kibumba had a season before joining Sports Club Villa featured at Police Football Club (2016, 2017 and 2018) having graduated from the junior sides of Police and SC Villa (the Jogoos).

Although, he is best deployed as a right back, Kibumba’s versatility has often witnessed him play the entire line of defence at both flanks and central defence.

Last season, he was also part of the Bugisu province team in the 2019 FUFA Drum championship, bowing out to eventual champions Acholi Province at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu City.

Meanwhile, Kiboga Young management also completed the capture of towering defender Vicent Kimezze Mugenyi, formerly at Katwe United.