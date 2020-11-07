1st Kasese Junior Open Golf Tournament

Saturday, 7th November 2020

Mode of play: Medal

At Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese

World over, the future of sport is firmly embedded in the “tap roots” of the youth structures.

The youth have time immemorial proved beyond reasonable doubt to ensure continuity and successful energetic progression of several sporting programmes.

Therefore, all programmes from the grassroot and infantry stage ought to be given special consideration and priority.

The Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has not been left out of the box in promoting youth programmes across the various clubs in the country.

At the Kilembe Mines Golf Club, the inaugural Kasese Junior Open Golf championship swings off on Saturday with participants from the age of 6 to late teens all eligible to play.

Amateur golfer, Habib Kissande is the brain behind this worthwhile project whose fruits will definitely see a couple of outstanding golfers make the professional ranks in the tomorrow-years.

Kissande attests that at least 60 young golfers from the home club (Kilembe Mines), the neighbouring Tooro and Mbarara clubs have been registered to take part.

We expect young golfers from Kasese, Fort Portal and Mbarara to play from the ages of 6 to 18. Using the game of golf in support of an academic curriculum is a proven success. Financial sponsorships for golf supplies and training equipment, educational school materials and student scholarships are needed Habib Kissande, organizer 2020 Kasese Junior Golf Open

Proceeds from the championship shall be diverted towards the support and promotion of the project code-named “Golf as a way of learning”.

Categories and format of play:

The different age categories will be engaged in varying holes in a medal format of play.

Aspiring young golfers (6-8 years) will only play three holes.

The 9-11 year olds shall play six holes, 12-14 years shall tee off for the half course (9 holes) whilst the 15-18 year olds will swing the full championship course (18 holes).

Partners and sponsors:

To put this event together, a number of parties have joined hands as Kilembe Mines Golf Club – Kasese, Agrievolve Uganda Limited, Itech Technologies Kasese and Redeemer Junior School Kasese, parents and other people as Winton Dominic, Hulse Westrow and Mathias Okwir, among others.

After this championship, the par 3 challenge shall be held in December 2020.