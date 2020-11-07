Johnathan McKinstry has named the seven local players to join the foreign based contingent for the preparations ahead of the South Sudan game.

The Uganda Cranes host the Bright Stars on November 12 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende in the 2021 Afcon qualifier before the return leg in four days in Nairobi.

The tactician had previously summoned 20 foreign based players and promised to assess the local contingent before making a choice on whom to pick.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defenders Halid Lwaliwa, Disan Galiwango and Patrick Mbowa as well as midfielders Shafik Kagimu, Karim Watambala and forward Brian Aheebwa made the cut.

Coach @johnnymckinstry names final 7 home based players for the #UGASSD game: C Lukwago, H Lwaliwa, P Mbowa, D Galiwango, S Kagimu, K Watambala & B Aheebwa. pic.twitter.com/ZDCXvFprB1 — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 7, 2020

The surprise omission is new KCCA signing Bright Anukani who is one of his favourite local players.

Like he promised, the experienced trio of Tonny Mawejje, Denis Iguma and Murushid Jjuuko have also been left out and will probably be considered for future engagements especially the Chan 2020 final tournament.

Uganda tops Group B with four points from two games followed by Burkina Faso (4 points), Malawi (1) and South Sudan.