Tanzania Premier League 2020:
Match Day 10: Young Africans 1-1 Simba
Coastal city Dar es salaam as usual came to stand still as the two Tanzania biggest football brands – Young Africans and Simba locked horns in the famous Kariakoo derby at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium on Sunday, 7th November 2020.
On the city streets and in the fully packed stadium terraces, it was a sea of green or yellow vis-a-vis red and white.
By close of business of the 90 minutes, the spoils were shared during a one all stalemate.
Ghanaian Michael Sarpong struck a first half opener for Young Africans, a well struck kick from the penalty mark on the half hour mark.
Simba rallied forces and made amends in the closing stanza, finding the equalizer through Kenya-born defender Joash Onyango’ glancing header with four minutes to wind up play.
The final whistle blown by referee Abdalah Mwinyimkuu left both sides satisfied with a point taken home apiece.
Young Africans maintained their unbeaten run of the season in 10 matches, tallying 24 points to close the gap from the leaders Azam to a single point.
Simba remains third on the log with 20 points from 20 games coming to the international break where Tanzania will play North African giants Tunisia in a two legged double header.
Team Line ups:
Young Africans XI: Metacha Mnata (G.K), Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustapha, Lamine Moro (Captain), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Feisal Salum, Michael Sarpong, Ditram Nchimbi, Faridi Mussa
Subs: Faruk Shikhalo (G.K), Saleh Adeyum, Said Juma, Abdallah Shaibu, Zawadi Mauya, Deus Kaseke, Yacouba Songne
Head coach: Cedric Kaze
Assistant coach: Juma Mwabusi
Simba XI: Aishi Manula (G.K), Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein, Pascal Wawa, Joash Onyango, Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Yassin Mzamiru, John Raphael Bocco (Captain), Clatous Chota Chama, Luis Miquissone
Subs: Beno Kakolanya (G.K), Gadiel Michael, Ibrahim Ame, Said Juma, Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Francis Kahata
Head coach: Sven Vandenbroeck
Assistant coach: Selemani Matola
Match officials:
Referee: Abdalah Mwinyimkuu
Assistant Referee 1: Frank Komba
Assistant Referee 2: Mohamed Mkono
Fourth official: Elly Sasii
Assistant Assistant Referee 1: Ramadhani Kayoko
Assistant Assistant Referee 2: Abubakary Mturo
Referees Assistant: Pascal Chiganga
Match Commissioner: Philip Alando
General Coordinator: Baraka Kizunguto
Others: Karim Boimanda, Dr. Sufiani Juma, Aaron Nyanda, Rose Msamila, Hasgimu Abdallah, Msanifu Kondo
Other Round 10 Results:
Mtibwa Sugar 0-1 Coastal Union
Mbeya City 1-1 Polisi Tanzania
Mwadui 1-1 Ruvu Shooting
Namungo 2-2 JKT Tanzania
Biashara United 1-1 KMC