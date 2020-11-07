Tanzania Premier League 2020:

Match Day 10: Young Africans 1-1 Simba

Coastal city Dar es salaam as usual came to stand still as the two Tanzania biggest football brands – Young Africans and Simba locked horns in the famous Kariakoo derby at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium on Sunday, 7th November 2020.

On the city streets and in the fully packed stadium terraces, it was a sea of green or yellow vis-a-vis red and white.

By close of business of the 90 minutes, the spoils were shared during a one all stalemate.

Ghanaian Michael Sarpong struck a first half opener for Young Africans, a well struck kick from the penalty mark on the half hour mark.

Michael Sarpong celebrates his opener against Simba during the derby on Saturday, 7th November2020 (Credit: Young Africans)

Simba rallied forces and made amends in the closing stanza, finding the equalizer through Kenya-born defender Joash Onyango’ glancing header with four minutes to wind up play.

The final whistle blown by referee Abdalah Mwinyimkuu left both sides satisfied with a point taken home apiece.

Young Africans maintained their unbeaten run of the season in 10 matches, tallying 24 points to close the gap from the leaders Azam to a single point.

Simba remains third on the log with 20 points from 20 games coming to the international break where Tanzania will play North African giants Tunisia in a two legged double header.

Action between Young Africans and Simba at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (Credit: Young Afriicans media)

Team Line ups:

Young Africans XI: Metacha Mnata (G.K), Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustapha, Lamine Moro (Captain), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Feisal Salum, Michael Sarpong, Ditram Nchimbi, Faridi Mussa

Subs: Faruk Shikhalo (G.K), Saleh Adeyum, Said Juma, Abdallah Shaibu, Zawadi Mauya, Deus Kaseke, Yacouba Songne

Head coach: Cedric Kaze

Assistant coach: Juma Mwabusi

Simba XI: Aishi Manula (G.K), Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein, Pascal Wawa, Joash Onyango, Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Yassin Mzamiru, John Raphael Bocco (Captain), Clatous Chota Chama, Luis Miquissone

Subs: Beno Kakolanya (G.K), Gadiel Michael, Ibrahim Ame, Said Juma, Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Francis Kahata

Head coach: Sven Vandenbroeck

Assistant coach: Selemani Matola

Match officials:

Referee: Abdalah Mwinyimkuu

Assistant Referee 1: Frank Komba

Assistant Referee 2: Mohamed Mkono

Fourth official: Elly Sasii

Assistant Assistant Referee 1: Ramadhani Kayoko

Assistant Assistant Referee 2: Abubakary Mturo

Referees Assistant: Pascal Chiganga

Match Commissioner: Philip Alando

General Coordinator: Baraka Kizunguto

Others: Karim Boimanda, Dr. Sufiani Juma, Aaron Nyanda, Rose Msamila, Hasgimu Abdallah, Msanifu Kondo

Other Round 10 Results:

Azam 3-0 Dodoma Jiji

Mtibwa Sugar 0-1 Coastal Union

Mbeya City 1-1 Polisi Tanzania

Mwadui 1-1 Ruvu Shooting

Namungo 2-2 JKT Tanzania

Biashara United 1-1 KMC