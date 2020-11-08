1st Kasese Junior Open Golf Championship:

Overall Winners:

Boys: Hassan Keyi – 70

Girls: Rita Biira – 68

The first ever Kasese Junior Open golf championship was held at the par 73 Kilembe Mines Golf Course in the mountainous district of Kasese on Saturday, 7th November 2020.

This championship lured as many as 73 junior golfers from Fort Portal city (20), Mbarara city (3) and the home district, Kasese bringing 50.

Handicap 8 golfer Hassan Keyi emerged as the overall winner with a course 3-under par 70 gross score.

Hassan Keyi shows up his trophy and prize for emerging as the overall champion

Godfrey Kambale was a stroke behind to take the runners up slot.

Dankan Mumbere won the nett catergory with 57 score ahead of Ronald Muhumba (58).

Rita Biira championed the girls’ nett event with 68 as Racheal Kabugho took second place with 73.

Age Groups:

The boys’ 6 – 8 years category was won by Frank Muhindo with 21 score, two strokes better than Bashiru Atuhirwe (23).

Hailah Mbayahi won the girls’ gender with 21 as Tia Nsemere (26) was runners up.

Gilbert Asiimwe scored 31 points to triumph in the 9-11 years category, coming better of Hassan Mbayahi (32).

Lindia Nkyakimwa was the best in this age category under the girls with 36 strokes ahead of Renet Mbambu (37).

The 12-14 years’ category for the boys was won on a countback scenario by Edward Kule who had returned the same scores of 46, as Edward Rubongoya.

Sheriline Biira tallied 64 strokes to topple the rest in the girl’s 12-14 years’ event ahead of Patience Musoki (66).

Hussein Kato returned a total of 59 points to win the boys’ 15-18 year’s category ahead of Abraham Kule (61 points) for the 15-18 years category.

Hilda Masika won the girls’ category with 65 points ahead of Immaculate Kasembo (68 points).

Hassan Keyi gets his prize

Side bets:

Amon Bwambale and Patience Musoki were the winners of the longest drive contest in the boys and girls’ gender respectively.

The nearest to the pin event was won by Philibert Bwambale (boys) and Rachael Kabugho (girls).

The chief event organizer Habibu Kissande was left an overwhelmed party by the attendance of youngsters, a key factor towards consolidating the growth of the golf sport.

“We had as many as 73 junior golfers from Kasese, Mbarara and Fort Portal for a successful championship which will be held every year. This is a big step forward towards developing the growth of golf in Kasese and Uganda as a whole” Kissande disclosed.

The outstanding golfers were rewarded with trophies and other prizes.

Partners and sponsors:

A number of partners joined hands to make the event a success and these included; Kilembe Mines Golf Club – Kasese, Agrievolve Uganda Limited, Itech Technologies Kasese and Redeemer Junior School Kasese, parents and other people as Winton Dominic, Hulse Westrow and Mathias Okwir, among others.

All Top performers:

Gross:

Boys:

Hassan Keyi – 70

Godfrey Kambale – 71

Net:

Boys:

Dankan Mumbere – 57

Ronald Muhumba – 58

Girls:

Rita Biira – 68

Racheal Kabugho – 73

Age Groups:

Boys:

6 – 8 Years:

Frank Muhindo – 21

Bashiru Atuhirwe – 23

9-11 Years:

Gilbert Asiimwe – 31

Hassan Mbayahi – 32

12-14 Years:

Edward Kule – 46 Countback

Edward Rubongoya – 46

15-18 Years:

Hussein Kato – 59

Abraham Kule – 61

Girls:

6 – 8 Years:

Hailah Mbayahi – 21

Tia Nsemere – 26

9-11 Years:

Lindia Nkyakimwa – 36

Renet Mbambu – 37

12 – 14 Years:

Sheriline Biira – 64

Patience Musoki – 66

15-18 Years:

Hilda Masika – 65

Immaculate Kasembo – 68

Longest Drive Contest:

Boys: Amon Bwambale

Girls: Patience Musoki

Nearest to the pin Contest:

Boys: Philibert Bwambale

Girls: Rachael Kabugho