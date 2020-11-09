2020 Masaza Cup Groups

Bulange : Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula

: Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula Butikiro : Bulemezi, Ssingo, Buluri, Late comer 1

: Bulemezi, Ssingo, Buluri, Late comer 1 Massengere : Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota

: Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota Muganzirazza: Buddu, Ssese, Gomba, Kabula

The 2020 Masaza Cup draws have been held at Kooti Ya Kisekwa in Bulange, Mengo on Monday, 09 November 2020.

Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, and Buwekula are in the Bulange group. Reigning champions Bulemezi, Ssingo, Buluri, and a latecomer 1 will be in Butikiro Group.

In Massengere group; there is Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki and Mawokota.

Buddu, Ssese, Gomba and Kabula are in Mugazirazza group.

Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, recreation, and leisure Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu added the meeting alongside the Masaza team representatives.

I thank you all for keeping the momentum of the Masaza Cup championship. COVID-19 has been a major challenge but we have been united in the cause to fight the pandemic amidst all the preparations. We shall use one testing center and all results will be the final ones. We shall use this championship to further front the fight against HIV/AIDS. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure

Last year’s champions Bulemeezi, Busiro, Kyadondo, and Buddu, all who led their respective groups last year were the seeded teams.

The teams were represented by either the chairperson, team manager, secretary, or the technical director.

The chairperson of the Masaza Cup organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo applauded the respective teams that have worked tooth and nail to see smooth preparations.

Ssejjengo notified the officials that all the players and team officials will be tested for COVID-19.

Butambala, Busujju and Mawogola were not represented at the meeting and will vie for the latecomer 1 slot.

Tentative programme:

The tournament will be launched on 17th November 2020 at the Bulange gardens in Mengo.

The Masaza team licensing will start on 18th November and will climax by 20th November 2020.

The kickoff is earmarked to start on 12th December 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru with no fans allowed.

Bulemeezi are the defending champions.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: