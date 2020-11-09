A team of locally-based players for the final training camp ahead of the first leg of AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers has been named.

The team of seven includes two players who have never been part of any qualification campaign, one of whom will be donning the national jersey for the first time.

City Oilers combo guard Tony Drileba who impressed during his debut tournament – AfroCan Qualifiers makes the team. He is joined by UCU Canons power forward Titus Lual who is the only fresher of the seven.

The other five are Oilers’ usual suspects Jimmy Enabu, Ben Komakech, James Okello, Joseph Ikong, and Warriors’ Stanley Mugerwa.

The group is expected to leave the country on Thursday to link up with the foreign-based players and head coach George Galanapolous in Alexandria, Egypt for a two-week camp ahead of the tournament.

At the tournament, Uganda will face Egypt, Morocco and Cape Verde.

The Squad

Local-based: Ben Komakech (City Oilers), Tony Drileba (City Oilers), Jimmy Abraham Enabu (City Oilers), Joseph Ikong Anyuru (City Oilers), James Okello (City Oilers), Stanley Mugerwa (Warriors), and Titus Lual Odeke (UCU Canons)

Foreign-based: Emmanuel Mugenga (France), Samuel Kalwanyi (USA)*, Ishmail Wainwright (USA), Robinson Opong (Canada), Eric Rwahire (Canada), and John Deng Geu (Denmark)