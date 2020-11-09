Vipers Sports Club will face Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

This was during the draws of the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League preliminary round held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, 9th November 2020.

Vipers and Al Hilal will meet for the first leg between 27th and 29th November before a second leg scheduled between 4th and 6th December 2020.

The aggregate winner after two legs will then qualify for the First Round of the CAF Champions League.

The winner between Al Hilal and Vipers over the two legs will face either Nouadhibou of Mauritania or Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

Vipers participated in the 2018-19 CAF Champions League where they fell to CS Constantine of Algeria 3–0 on aggregate.

Full Preliminary Round Draws