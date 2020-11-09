2020 Masaza Cup:

Official launch : 17 th November – Bulange Gardens, Mengo

: 17 November – Bulange Gardens, Mengo Masaza Cup Players’ Licensing: 18 th – 20 th November – Bulange Mengo

18 – 20 November – Bulange Mengo Kick-off Date: 13th December – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District

When the 2020 Masaza Cup rolls off on the tentative kick off date of 13th December 2020, there will be many new issues on the table.

First things first; the kick off date has been delayed for a whole six months because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has severely affected the entire whole since late 2019.

The organizers have since the anticipated kick off in June 2020 held on until December when the championship will eventually be played.

Unlike the previous editions where each of the counties had their own venue, this time round, a central common venue; FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru will be used with all the matches televised live.

This was revealed by the chairperson of the local organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo as the different Masaza representative convened for a brain storming meeting before the draws were held.

The meeting was held at Kooti Ya Kisekwa in Bulange, Mengo on Monday, 09 November 2020, graced by 15 of the expected 18 counties.

All the players and officials will be tested for COVID-19 before accessing this venue, like it was during the FUFA League play-offs which concluded recently.

“We shall test 16 players and 4 officials for all the 16 teams. The registration fee has been scrapped off this season as the committee will carter for accommodation and feeding of all the players and their officials. There will be action per group for all the four pools until we reach the knock out stage and test again. As a precaution, there will be no fans allowed but the matches will be relied live on television and radio” Ssejjengo clarified.

Sulaiman Sejjengo, chairman of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Groups:

Meanwhile, the groups for the championship were also held.

Reigning champions Bulemezi, Ssingo, Buluri, and a latecomer 1 will be in Butikiro Group.

Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, and Buwekula are in the Bulange group.

The Massengere group has Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki and Mawokota.

Buddu, Ssese, record champions Gomba and Kabula are in Muganzirazza group.

Last year’s champions Bulemeezi, Busiro, Kyadondo and Buddu, all who led their respective groups in the previous seasons were all seeded.

Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu thanked the different teams for the preparations amidst the COVID-19 challenging times.

Owek. Ssekabembe therefore called for continuous teamwork effort and cooperation to have a successful tournament.

“In such unprecedented times of COVID-19, We have had challenges. I however want to thank the different teams for soldiering on. Tentatively, we shall have the launch on the 17th December 2020 and kick off on 13th December 2020 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru” Owek. Ssekabembe noted.

The players who had been signed by the different teams and graduated to the Uganda Premier League will not play in the 2020 Masaza Cup championship.

Bulemeezi are the defending champions.

2020 Groups:

Bulange : Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula

: Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula Butikiro : Bulemezi, Ssingo, Buluri, Late comer 1

: Bulemezi, Ssingo, Buluri, Late comer 1 Massengere : Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota

: Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota Maganzirazza: Buddu, Ssese, Gomba, Kabula

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: