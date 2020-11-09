Ugandan international Mustafa Kizza made his debut at Montreal Impact as the side twice came from behind to win 3-2 at DC United and qualify for the playoff for the first time since 2016.

The ex-KCCA defender came on in the 71st minute replacing Amar Sedjic with the score at 2-1 in favour of DC United.

Donovan Pines and Ola Kamara had put DC United into the lead inside thirty-three minutes while Borjan Kirk had scored for Thierry Henry’s side.

Three minutes after coming, Montreal Impact equalized through Kenyan skipper Victor Wanyama who headed home a corner in the 74th minute.

With two minutes to the final whistle, Kizza combined well with Mason Toye whose low cross from the left was bundled home by Romell Quioto to win the game.

Henry’s men finished the game with 10 men as Samuel Piette was sent off in the first minute of additional time.

With a 3-2 win over D.C. United, Thierry Henry’s men finish ninth in the Eastern Conference, booking themselves a date with the New England Revolution for a knockout game on Friday, November 20.