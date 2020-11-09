Ahead of the Caf elections in March next year, Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has announced his bid to stand for president of the Confederation of African Football.

Motsepe, Sundowns boss since 2004 becomes the third person to show intentions to stand for the post after incumbent Ahmad of Madagascar and Ivorian Jacques Anouma.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan confirmed the news on Monday.

“Caf must improve its global standing,” said South Africa FA president Danny Jordaan as quoted by BBC Sport at a presser held in Johannesburg to announce the bid.

“He (Motsepe) is the most appropriate person we could offer for the leadership of Caf. We do not want any compromise on governance or ethics in football.”

The bidding to contest for the highest football office in Africa ends on Thursday.

Motsepe qualifies to stand for the position as he fulfils the requirements of having been involved in football for the past five years.

Caf’s elections are set to take place in Morocco next March