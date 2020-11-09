Uganda Cranes duo of Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru and Alex Kakuba have pulled out Uganda Cranes squad for the doubleheader against South Sudan slated for Thursday this week.

Burly striker Uche and left-back Kakuba were part of the 20-man foreign-based legion that coach Johnathan McKinstry had summoned.

Uche who was meant to make his debut for Uganda since switching nationality will miss the games due to an injury he picked on Friday.

“Unfortunately Uche sustained an ankle injury on Friday training preparing for their game against Nottingham Forest,” McKinstry told UG Sport.

On the other hand, Kakuba who plies his trade at Cova Piedade in the Portuguese second division tested positive for COVID-19.

Alex Kakuba Credit: Courtesy

Uganda is join top of Group B in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers with four points same as Botswana.

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Disan Galiwango(Vipers SC Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England), Halid Lwaliwa(Vipers SC, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa(URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Brian Aheebwa(KCCA, Uganda), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)