Uganda Premier League champions Vipers will be eagerly waiting to know their opponents when the draw for the preliminary and last-32 rounds of the 2020/21 Caf Champions League is done in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Fred Kajoba, the Vipers coach is optimistic the Venoms will make a huge step in the competition by reaching the group stages of the most prestigious club continental competition.

Vipers SC with the 2018 UPL trophy Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“I am optimistic,” Kajoba told Kawowo Sports ahead of the draw. “There are no easy teams on the continent and so we are not looking at having an easy draw,” he added.

Kajoba will be making his debut in the dugout as head coach of any club but believes his experience with the national team, the Uganda Cranes where he has been goalkeeping coach for more than a decade is vital.

“I have learnt a lot from the national side and will use that experience to ensure we make it as further as possible and the target is reaching the group stages.”

The Vipers XI against CS Constantine [Photo: John Batanudde]

In 2018/19, Vipers got past the preliminary stage after edging Sudan’s El Merriekh but fell to Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in the first round and were demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup.

Here, they lost to Algeria’s CS Constantine to miss out on the group stages of the competition. Before in 2016, Vipers lost to Nigeria’s Enyimba at the preliminary stage.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), the first leg matches will be played between November 27 and November 29.