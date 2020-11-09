AbdulKarim Watambala could have been a surprise inclusion in the senior Uganda Cranes squad to face South Sudan to many but not his coaches.

The youngster is one of the seven local based players on the team that takes on The Bright Stars in back to back 2021 Afcon qualifiers this week.

Johnathan McKinstry explains that Watambala’s great intensity and willingness to learn and improve make him standout despite his age.

“Some of the reasons we were attracted to Karim is that he plays with great intensity,” McKinstry told Fufa.co.ug. “Karim attracts everyone’s eye because he does everything with force and positivity. He is really hungry to learn and improve. We have worked with him for the past six months and he has made step by step progress,” he explained.

Watambala during a national team training session Credit: Fufa

The Northern Irish tactician believes his inclusion in the squad will also help him learn from the experienced players.

“He is still young, will make mistakes but in general he is moving in the right direction. There’s no doubt that he deserves to be in the squad and I also think he can learn so much because of the exposure with the experienced players like Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Emmanuel Okwi from whom he can learn so much from them and that can help him improve further.”

Nevertheless, the former Rwanda and Sierra Leone coach admits that the country must be patient with him as he progresses in his career.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnthan McKinstry talks to some of the players at Lugogo on Monday including Watambala (2nd left) (Credit: FUFA Media)

‘We can’t put much pressure on Karim (Watambala) because he is still young. I have worked with young players of Karim’s age and helped their transition to professional games. We have to be patient, supportive and understand that he will make mistakes thus help and guide him through.”

Watambala broke through the ranks at Vipers last season helping the team win the Uganda Premier League and also played a part as Uganda lifted the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.