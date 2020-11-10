Management of Maroons Football Club has further loaned two other players to Mbale based Kiboga Young.

The players in the box are defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi and holding midfielder Davis Mayanja.

This development was confirmed by the club’s chief executive officer (CEO) Pius Bamwange on Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

Maroons Football Club loaned two players Edgar Sharp Bwogi and David Mayanja to Kiboga Young for a season. Pius Bamwange, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maroons Football Club

Edgar Sharp Bwogi

Both Mayanja and Bwogi were part of the squad that got relegated from the Uganda Premier League to the FUFA Big League.

Apparently, the duo had served at Express Football Club and also both played at Makerere University during the University Football League (UFL).

Davis Mayanja takes on BUL player Patrick Sembuya

The latest loanees further cements the growing bond between Maroons and Kiboga Young since the Prisons funded side had also loaned a couple of players from last season.

These included; Belmos Opio, Julius Kizito, Godwin Kitagenda, Raphael Winju, Godfrey Ssemitego, Yahaya Luuti and Solomon Ewori.

Kitagenda and Opio have since returned to their parent club, Maroons.

Kiboga Young has also signed Ibrahim Kibumba, towering Nigerian born center half Vincent Kimezze Mugeni among others as they seek for a new coach to replace Richard Makumbi.

Both Maroons and Kiboga Young will be playing in the second tier division for the 2020-21 season.

Luwero United, Calvary, Gaddafi and Terrazo & Tiles were the four promoted clubs from the regional league play-offs played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.