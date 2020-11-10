Samuel Kalwanyi will not take part in the first leg of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers that are slated for November 27-29 in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Silverbacks center cites work commitments as one of the reasons for failure to be part of the tournament.

“I couldn’t be let to travel and stay away from my job for that long,” Kalwanyi told Kawowo Sports.

Samuel Kalwanyi (13) contests a jump ball with Rwanda’s Elie Kaje during a 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers game Credit: FIBA

UCU Canons’ Titus Lual makes the squad as the natural replacement for Kalwanyi.

The Silverbacks are expected to converge in Alexandria for a two-week camp ahead of the tournament at which they will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Morocco.

The Final Squad: Ben Komakech, Tony Drileba, Jimmy Abraham Enabu, Joseph Ikong Anyuru, James Okello, Stanley Mugerwa, Titus Lual Odeke, Emmanuel Mugenga, Ishmail Wainwright, Robinson Opong, Eric Rwahire, Deng Geu