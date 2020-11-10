The Uganda U-17 head coach Hamzah Lutalo on Tuesday reduced the number of players from 52 to 35 as the training sessions intensify at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The squad will be further reduced to 20 players before the final submission to CECAFA is made.

We took a decision to reduce the number this early because we are against time. Mostly we took preference for defensive and offensive. Those not selected will be followed at their respective clubs during the Juniors league. Now we need to focus on those staying in camp so that we work on our targets before the opening match. Uganda U17 Head coach Hamza Lutalo

The goalkeeping duo of Rickson Gubya (Juventus Namasuba) and Paidha Black Angels Junior Team’s Mugisha Tumusiime are some of the players let down.

Others include Vipers’ trio of Carols Kaddu, Junior Team’s Derrick Kato and Haruna Kisakye.

Akram Katende of Big Talent Soccer Academy, William Isabirye ( BUL Junior Team), Sheikh Ibrahim (Tooro United Junior Team), Joseph Ogwang ( KCCA Soccer Academy), Abudshakur Jemba (Ramsey Isra Soccer Academy), Patrick Ramsey Muliika Patrick (Alpha Soccer Academy), Patrick Otuke (Proline Soccer Academy), Shafik Ssekinemye, Denis Nsereko (Black Stars FC), Moses Longono (Busoga United Junior Team), Paul Busolo (SC Villa Jogoo Junior Team), Kamurungi Nuwagaba (St Adrea Kaahwa’s College, Hoima) and Lloyd Nsumba Kirabo Lloyd Nsambu of Metz FC U17 in France have been also cut off.

Some of the goalkeepers in training at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

Lutalo works alongside Brian Ssenyondo (Assistant coach), Arthur Kyesimira (fitness coach), Mubarak Kiberu (goalkeeping coach), Mable Kabatalindwa (team physician), Bashir Mutyaba (coordinator) and the in charge of media as Joseph Mutaka.

The U-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers (Central East Zone) will be staged in Rwanda between 13th – 28th December 2020.

Two countries will make the grade for the 2021 AFCON U-15 championship in Morocco.

Uganda U-17 squad at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru:

Goalkeepers

Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT

Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT

Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT

Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT

Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT

Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT

Defenders

Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT

Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT

Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA

Enock Luyima – Volf SA

Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA

Peter Gava – Express FC JT

Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT

Midfielders

Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT

Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA

Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT

David Bawunda– SC Villa JT

Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC

Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT

Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu

Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT

Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA

Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT

Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT

Forwards

Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team

Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA

Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT

Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA

Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT

Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT

Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT

FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT

Allan Odong – Volf SA

Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School, Tororo

Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom

Technical Team

Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo

Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira

Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa

Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba

Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka