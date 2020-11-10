The Uganda U-17 head coach Hamzah Lutalo on Tuesday reduced the number of players from 52 to 35 as the training sessions intensify at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
The squad will be further reduced to 20 players before the final submission to CECAFA is made.
We took a decision to reduce the number this early because we are against time. Mostly we took preference for defensive and offensive. Those not selected will be followed at their respective clubs during the Juniors league. Now we need to focus on those staying in camp so that we work on our targets before the opening match.Uganda U17 Head coach Hamza Lutalo
The goalkeeping duo of Rickson Gubya (Juventus Namasuba) and Paidha Black Angels Junior Team’s Mugisha Tumusiime are some of the players let down.
Others include Vipers’ trio of Carols Kaddu, Junior Team’s Derrick Kato and Haruna Kisakye.
Akram Katende of Big Talent Soccer Academy, William Isabirye ( BUL Junior Team), Sheikh Ibrahim (Tooro United Junior Team), Joseph Ogwang ( KCCA Soccer Academy), Abudshakur Jemba (Ramsey Isra Soccer Academy), Patrick Ramsey Muliika Patrick (Alpha Soccer Academy), Patrick Otuke (Proline Soccer Academy), Shafik Ssekinemye, Denis Nsereko (Black Stars FC), Moses Longono (Busoga United Junior Team), Paul Busolo (SC Villa Jogoo Junior Team), Kamurungi Nuwagaba (St Adrea Kaahwa’s College, Hoima) and Lloyd Nsumba Kirabo Lloyd Nsambu of Metz FC U17 in France have been also cut off.
Lutalo works alongside Brian Ssenyondo (Assistant coach), Arthur Kyesimira (fitness coach), Mubarak Kiberu (goalkeeping coach), Mable Kabatalindwa (team physician), Bashir Mutyaba (coordinator) and the in charge of media as Joseph Mutaka.
The U-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers (Central East Zone) will be staged in Rwanda between 13th – 28th December 2020.
Two countries will make the grade for the 2021 AFCON U-15 championship in Morocco.
Uganda U-17 squad at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru:
Goalkeepers
- Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT
- Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT
- Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT
- Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT
- Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT
- Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT
Defenders
- Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT
- Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT
- Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA
- Enock Luyima – Volf SA
- Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA
- Peter Gava – Express FC JT
- Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT
Midfielders
- Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT
- Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA
- Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT
- David Bawunda– SC Villa JT
- Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC
- Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT
- Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu
- Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT
- Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA
- Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT
- Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT
Forwards
- Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team
- Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA
- Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT
- Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA
- Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT
- Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT
- Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT
- FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT
- Allan Odong – Volf SA
- Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School, Tororo
- Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom
Technical Team
Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo
Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo
Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira
Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu
Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa
Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba
Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka