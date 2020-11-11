AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Results:

Group A : Guinea 1-0 Chad

: Guinea Chad Group E : Mauritania 1-1 Burundi

: Mauritania Burundi Group G : Kenya 1-1 Comoros

: Kenya Comoros Group I: Senegal 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Match day three of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with a couple of games.

In group I, Senegal beat Guinea – Bissau 2-0 in Dakar during the all West African affair.

Sadio Mane scored a first half penalty at the stroke of half time.

The Liverpool Football Club striker, also the reigning CAF footballer of the year beat goalkeeper Jonas Mendes from 12 yards with a well struck kick from the penalty mark.

Opa Nguette added the second in the 74th minute.

Kalidou Koulibaly was cautioned with 10 minutes to end the match.

This was Senegal’s third victory off three matches as they comfortably lead the group with the maximum 9 points.

Guinea Bissau stays third in the group with 3 points off 3 matches as Congo and Eswatini face off in the same group.

A 10 man Comoros outfit held Kenya to a one all draw at the Moi International Sports Centre – Kasarani, Nairobi.

Youssouf M’Changama got the opener in the 26 minute. The same player was sent off for a second bookable offence with five minutes to end the first half.

During the second half, Kenya put the numerical advantage to use with Juma Masud Choka’s equalizer on 65 minutes.

Action between Kenya and Comoros in Nairobi (Credit: Courtesy)

Comoros ascended to the summit of group G with 5 points off 3 matches.

Kenya remains win-less in three matches following three draws. Meanwhile, Egypt and Togo face off on Thursday.

Mauritania and Burundi played to a one all draw in group E at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott city.

Bakary Ndiaye gave the home side coached by Martins Corentin the lead with a strike on the half hour mark.

Burundi found their equalizer through Saidi Ntibazonkiza with 11 minutes to wrap the game as Joslin Bipfubusa earned a precious point on the road.

Mauritania is now top of group E with 5 points from 3 games, a point better than North Africans Morocco who face Central African Republic on Thursday.

Guinea against Chad

Guinea overcame Chad 1-0 at the Stade du 28 Septembre during a group A duel.

Guinea now leads the group with 7 points from 3 matches.

Mali who face Namibia have 4 points from 2 games played.

More match day three fixtures will be played on Thursday, 12th November 2020.