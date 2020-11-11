The Harambee Stars of Kenya take on Comoros in their third 2021 Afcon qualifying game at the Moi International stadium, Kasarani minus star striker Michael Olunga.

Olunga’s travels for the crucial game were hampered by the Covid19 pandemic but good news is the availability of Captain Victor Wanyama.

The Montreal Impact midfield gem joined the camp on Tuesday and immediately trained with his teammates

“The covid-19 pandemic has affected almost every sector, not just sports and in football now we have to understand that we will never have enough training time especially with the foreign-based players,” Jacob Ghost Mulee, the Kenya coach told Daily Nation.

“It is the new norm and we just have to adjust how we prepare our teams going forward,” he added.

“However, I am impressed with how the players have quickly adapted, we are not really badly off. I believe this current crop has what it takes to deliver good results and qualify for Afcon once again.”

Jacob Ghost Mulee being unveiled by FKF boss Nick Mwendwa Credit: FKF

Kenya have drawn all their games in Group G; 1-1 versus both Egypt (away) and Togo (home) while Comoros beat Togo and drew with Egypt to lead the group with four points in two games so far.

In Olunga’s absence, Masoud Juma is expected to lead the hunt for goals with Kenneth Muguna, Johanna Omolo and Ayub Timbe offering support.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Cape Verde host Rwanda’s Amavubi in Group F.

The Amavubi are yet to pick any point so far and sit at the bottom of the group with Cape Verde just above with two points.

Guinea host Chad in Group A, Burundi are away to Mauritania in Group F, last year’s finalists Senegal host Guinea Bissau in Group I while Libya are at home to Equatorial Guinea in Group J.

Wednesday Fixtures

Kenya Vs Comoros

Senegal Vs Guinea Bissau

Libya Vs Equatorial Guinea

Cape Verde Vs Rwanda

Mauritania Vs Burundi